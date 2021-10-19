News

Senator empowers teachers, students in Lagos West

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Chairman, Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has promised to intensify the massive facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his numerous constituents in the largest senatorial district in Nigeria as it is a panacea not only as a means of employment but an antidote for youth restiveness.

Senator Adeola spoke over the weekend in Lagos on some of his empowerment programmes for his constituents after a successful distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries and a donation of 16-Seater School Bus for Teachers in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker said he is a product of similar school in the district adding that so far 97 Senior Secondary Schools, 97 Junior Secondary Schools and 200 Primary Schools benefitted in the distribution of educational materials with focus on Mathematics and English Language.

“This is the first phase of my educational empowerment for my constituents. I will soon embark on a second phase of similar magnitude for other school yet to benefit before the year runs out. I must say that if not for the privilege I had to attend public school like this students and pupils, I would not have become a senator. I am a firm believer that with good education everyone can be a productive and useful member of the society” he stated.

He commended the teachers for their role in the society, adding that nothing is too much to give to teachers in view of the important work they do for the society.

“If not for these teachers, we cannot be where we are and I cannot be a senator. I will not be able to speak on the floor of the senate, where we must be able to speak constructively.

“I also thank God for the teachers and my constituency educators for their efforts. If someone had told me that I would be a Senator I would have asked how I will achieve that? But behold, I am the one representing Lagos West Senatorial District with special recognition to my teachers,” he said.

Earlier during the programme that had teachers, students and pupils drawn from all parts of Lagos West, the Director, Education District 6, Mrs Oluwadara Okelola commended Adeola for the initiative of supporting the students with essential textbooks as well as other educational materials.

“This is encouraging, so that no matter what as students, the beneficiaries can adequately follow what is being taught in the schools. If for whatever reason their parents cannot afford the textbooks, they have the assurance of having the books free of cost.” she stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

COVID-19
News

Vaccines delivered to all states except Kogi, NPHCDA tells NEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fiasal Shuaib, has told the National Economic Council (NEC) that 35 states of the Federation have received the COVID-19 Oxford-Astra- Zeneca vaccines. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by a Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office […]
News

Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s me-diation mission in Mali.   Inrecentmonths, theWestAfricannation, Mali, hasbeenhitby protests sparked by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April this year.   There were also some perceived […]
News Top Stories

ICPC: Many govt agencies engage in unapproved recruitment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Abdulwahad Isa Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has accused some agencies of conducting illegal and unapproved recruitment exercises, resulting in padding of payroll.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), levelled the allegation in his welcome remarks at a virtual policy dialogue on corruption and cost of governance, in Abuja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica