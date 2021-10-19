Senator empowers teachers, students in Lagos West

The Chairman, Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has promised to intensify the massive facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his numerous constituents in the largest senatorial district in Nigeria as it is a panacea not only as a means of employment but an antidote for youth restiveness.

Senator Adeola spoke over the weekend in Lagos on some of his empowerment programmes for his constituents after a successful distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries and a donation of 16-Seater School Bus for Teachers in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker said he is a product of similar school in the district adding that so far 97 Senior Secondary Schools, 97 Junior Secondary Schools and 200 Primary Schools benefitted in the distribution of educational materials with focus on Mathematics and English Language.

“This is the first phase of my educational empowerment for my constituents. I will soon embark on a second phase of similar magnitude for other school yet to benefit before the year runs out. I must say that if not for the privilege I had to attend public school like this students and pupils, I would not have become a senator. I am a firm believer that with good education everyone can be a productive and useful member of the society” he stated.

He commended the teachers for their role in the society, adding that nothing is too much to give to teachers in view of the important work they do for the society.

“If not for these teachers, we cannot be where we are and I cannot be a senator. I will not be able to speak on the floor of the senate, where we must be able to speak constructively.

“I also thank God for the teachers and my constituency educators for their efforts. If someone had told me that I would be a Senator I would have asked how I will achieve that? But behold, I am the one representing Lagos West Senatorial District with special recognition to my teachers,” he said.

Earlier during the programme that had teachers, students and pupils drawn from all parts of Lagos West, the Director, Education District 6, Mrs Oluwadara Okelola commended Adeola for the initiative of supporting the students with essential textbooks as well as other educational materials.

“This is encouraging, so that no matter what as students, the beneficiaries can adequately follow what is being taught in the schools. If for whatever reason their parents cannot afford the textbooks, they have the assurance of having the books free of cost.” she stated.

