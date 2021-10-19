News

Senator empowers teachers, students in Lagos West

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Chairman, Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has promised to intensify the massive facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his numerous constituents in the largest senatorial district in Nigeria as it is a panacea not only as a means of employment, but an antidote for youth restiveness.

 

Adeola, who spoke at the weekend on some of his empowerment programmes for his con stituents after a successful distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries, also donated a 16-seater school bus for teachers in the senatorial district.

 

The lawmaker said he is a product of a similar school in the district, adding that so far 97 Senior Secondary Schools, 97 Junior Secondary Schools and 200 primary schools had benefited from the distribution of educational materials with focus on Mathematics and English Language.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Print new mock UTME notification slips, JAMB tells candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest in sitting for the optional mock examination, to reprint their mock notification slips from its website. A statement made available to journalists by JAMB’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, […]
News

King Palm: “Failure becomes true only when the journey stops”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

King Palm is not just another smoking company; this revolutionary producer of natural leaf wraps has been doing things differently from the very start. In an overly saturated industry, the team behind the company knew that they could create a better product that would have no harmful effects on the body while still providing a […]
News

Five clans in Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom make case for new state

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Some five clans of Etche, Ndoki, Oyigbo, Omuma and Asa whose communities are balkanised within Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Abia States are demanding for the creation of a new state for them.   New Telegraph learnt that the name of the proposed state is Enoa, an acronym said to have been derived from the initial letters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica