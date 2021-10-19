Senator empowers teachers, students in Lagos West

The Chairman, Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has promised to intensify the massive facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his numerous constituents in the largest senatorial district in Nigeria as it is a panacea not only as a means of employment, but an antidote for youth restiveness.

Adeola, who spoke at the weekend on some of his empowerment programmes for his con stituents after a successful distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries, also donated a 16-seater school bus for teachers in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker said he is a product of a similar school in the district, adding that so far 97 Senior Secondary Schools, 97 Junior Secondary Schools and 200 primary schools had benefited from the distribution of educational materials with focus on Mathematics and English Language.

