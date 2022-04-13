News

Senator Goje donates 500 Keke NAPEPs, 1, 000 motorcycles to constituents

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comments Off on Senator Goje donates 500 Keke NAPEPs, 1, 000 motorcycles to constituents

Senator representing Gombe central Danjuma Goje yesterday distributed 500 tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEPs and 1, 000 motorcycles to his constituents.

Goje while flagging off the distribution at his residence in Gombe explained that the vehicles were distributed as part of his youth empowerment programmes.

Represented by his associate and a former speaker of the state house of assembly Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba, the senator added that the gesture was part of his effort to alleviate poverty in the constituency through provision of occupational equipments.

According to him, the Keke NAPEPs and motorcycles were distributed free of charge to selected beneficiaries in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba local government areas of the state.

He said one beneficiary from each ward of the local governments got one tricycle one beneficiary in each polling unit across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba got one motorcycle

“This donation of 1, 000 units of Boxer motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles today is one among thousands of gifts that we have been dashing to the people of Gombe central.

“These items were giving out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge and it is not a loan or a facility from anybody and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary,” he clarified.

Goje added that over 5000 members of his constituency has recently benefited from similar empowerment program tagged ‘Zero-hunger’ where foodstuffs and cash were given out to the needy.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items promising that more youth and women would benefit from such interventions.

One of the beneficiaries of the tricycles Mrs Rose Danjuma expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the donation saying it will help her to cater for her family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Study ties crossed eyes to mental illness risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A recent study found that children with strabismus, or crossed eyes, are up to twice as likely to develop mental health problems than those without the condition. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Ophthalmology’. According to the researchers, the risk for an anxiety […]
News

IPOB: Kanu’s court appearance, victory for Ohanaeze –Spokesperson

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Thursday declared that producing the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to court by the Federal Government was a victory for the group. In a statement released in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body […]
News

2023: Not-Too-Young-To-Run movement partners celebrities

Posted on Author Anayo Ezuwgu

Yiaga Africa has expressed its readiness to support young political aspirants in Nigeria and promote the political inclusion of young people ahead of the 2023 general election.   The group said it will explore viable partnerships in the entertainment space to promote conversations on youth and women’s political inclusion. Speaking at the Not- Too-Young-To-Run Festival […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica