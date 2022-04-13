Senator Goje donates 500 Keke NAPEPs, 1, 000 motorcycles to constituents

Senator representing Gombe central Danjuma Goje yesterday distributed 500 tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEPs and 1, 000 motorcycles to his constituents.

Goje while flagging off the distribution at his residence in Gombe explained that the vehicles were distributed as part of his youth empowerment programmes.

Represented by his associate and a former speaker of the state house of assembly Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba, the senator added that the gesture was part of his effort to alleviate poverty in the constituency through provision of occupational equipments.

According to him, the Keke NAPEPs and motorcycles were distributed free of charge to selected beneficiaries in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba local government areas of the state.

He said one beneficiary from each ward of the local governments got one tricycle one beneficiary in each polling unit across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba got one motorcycle

“This donation of 1, 000 units of Boxer motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles today is one among thousands of gifts that we have been dashing to the people of Gombe central.

“These items were giving out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge and it is not a loan or a facility from anybody and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary,” he clarified.

Goje added that over 5000 members of his constituency has recently benefited from similar empowerment program tagged ‘Zero-hunger’ where foodstuffs and cash were given out to the needy.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items promising that more youth and women would benefit from such interventions.

One of the beneficiaries of the tricycles Mrs Rose Danjuma expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the donation saying it will help her to cater for her family.

