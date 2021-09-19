Metro & Crime

Senator Gyang commends military for rescuing Maj. Datong

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has commended the military for rescuing Major CL Datong from bandits.

It would be recalled that the officer was abducted in a daredevil attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna by bandits last month during which two other officers were shot dead.

Senator Gyang, in a press statement signed and issued by his Special Assistant Media & Protocol Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, described the display of gallantry by the military as salutary and commendable.

The Senator said he is hopeful that the military will replicate the same success in the war against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and killer herdsmen ransacking helpless communities and all forms of criminality across the nation in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.

Our correspondent learnt that there was a wide commendation for the military and celebration on Social Media in Plateau State on receiving the news of the rescue of the officer who hails from the state.

