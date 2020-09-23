Senator Gyang saddened by assassination of Plateau monarch

Musa Pam, Jos

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang has described as inhuman, barbaric and devilish the assassination of the Acting District Head of Foron, Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang by assailants suspected to be killer herdsmen on Monday night in his residence at Rasat, Foron of Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

Senator Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, in a Press Statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms and issued to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, said the murderous act was typical of the serial attacks that have targeted traditional rulers in the state for elimination.

Senator Gyang expresses concern that at a time when series of peace building engagements and dialogues have been undertaken at governmental and non governmental levels, crisis merchants were bent on blood letting and terrorizing communities and their traditional rulers.

Gyang, however, called on the government and security agencies to rise to the challenge to arrest this ugly trend and fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution otherwise, lawless and blood thirsty criminals and terrorists will be emboldened in their evil acts thereby endangering peace and peace loving citizens.

Gyang commiserated with the immediate family of the late royal father, Foron Community, Barkin Ladi LGC, His Majesty the Gbong Gwom Jos and the entirety of Plateau people.

