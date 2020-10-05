News

Senator: I did not embezzle N50m meant for renovation of schools

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Senator David Umaru has debunked an online media report alledging that he diverted and embezzled the sum of N50 million meant for the renovation of some schools in his constituency in 2018.

 

The senator, who represented Niger East senatorial district in Niger State in the that dispensation, yesterday reacted to a media report that he shortchanged his constituency during his tenure in office.

 

He described the report as ‘completely false and misleading, a calculated attempt to embarrass and tarnish his good image.’ Umaru pointed out that contrary to the report that he embezzled the money meant for the renovation of eight blocks of three classrooms in some local government areas of Niger East senatorial district, said he successfully carried out the renovation of schools beyond the budgetary provisions made because of his love for education of the youth in his constituency.

 

While disassociating himself from any financial scam while in office, the senator said: “When it comes to constituency projects’ execution, no senator since commencement of democracy in 1999 has done what I did for my people in terms of constituency projects, especially in the area of intervention in education.

 

“I have been struggling not to respond to this “funny journalism” with no iota of professionalism, because this publication was done without due regards to research or investigation. It is a paid job meant to tarnish my image.

 

“However, I made bold to say that when it comes to constituency projects, you can hardly find a senator in the state that has done what I did during my time as a senator.

 

“Specifically, I have taken constituency projects quite seriously during my time as a senator and in fact in most cases, I go beyond the budgetary provision to ensure that such projects are completed”.

 

Furthermore, he disclosed that; “while the publication alleged N50 million was released for these schools’ renovation projects, the actual amount earmarked for the renovation work was N30 million

