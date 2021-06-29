News

Senator Kalu applauds FG for containing COVID-19 spread

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has applauded the Federal Government for what he referred to as “effective containment of the spread of coronavirus against the initial predictions of fatal spread.”

He said the Federal Government combated the dangerous virus, adding that he is happy that even the Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Scott Morrison also acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts in one of his recent interviews.

The Abia North Senator extended the commendation on Tuesday during the unveiling of All Day Anti-bacteria products, which was held in Abuja.

The event, which had Kalu as its Chairman, also had other dignitaries in attendance such as former Senate President and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu; former Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Osita Izunaso; wife of Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Ogbonnaya Onu and His Royal Highness, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya amongst others.

Speaking about All Day products, which had wipes, make up remover, hand sanitizer and spray in its catalogue, Kalu said the product met international standards and praised its effectiveness in fighting bacteria.

According to him: “The product is not the only product that we can say is coming from the United Arab Emirates, it is a product well manufactured and has Nigeria authority stamped on it.

“When it was introduced to me; we used it and were convinced in all our factories and outlets in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.”

Speaking further, he said: “A unique product that came to our market at the most difficult time of our period, the period when we all are facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before people used to ask is COVID-19 real?”

Kalu added: “The answer is that COVID-19 is real. This is a killer virus. I can attest to that and I have Indians, Sri Lankans, Americans and Filipinos working in our ships and they have confirmed to me that these are the best wipes and hand sanitizers.

“I would like to say that I am very excited for being the chairman of this occasion that is bringing sanity, trying to end the spread of COVID-19. I am very happy that the fight against COVID-19 is coming to an end.”

Our Reporters

