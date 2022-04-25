News Top Stories

Senator Kalu attracts four roads to Abiriba community

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

UMUAHIA

 

In addition to the ongoing 53 road projects in various parts of Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the weekend announced he would also facilitate the construction of four roads in Abiriba community  in Ohafia Local Government Area.

 

Kalusaid:“Inthe2022budget, I have facilitated the construction of Bourdex Road by Bourdex Event Centre, Ebueme Abiriba; construction of road at Agboji Abiriba township; construction of Amaogudu township road, Construction of Agboji- Abiriba road and the 1 Primary School Block at Amamba Ukpo Community Primary School, Amaogudu Abiriba.”

 

 

The Senate Chief Whip said he was fulfilled by touching lives with road and other infrastructure, saying: “This is to keep the hope of the people alive by working assiduously to deliver on my promises to my constituents.”

 

According to the former governor of the state: “We are determined to facilitate people-oriented projects in our local governments in the areas of health, education and other required infrastructure.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fayemi: Govs’ll take over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID- 19 response. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of 16th virtual meeting of the forum on Wednesday, said the Chairman of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, […]
News

JUST IN: Disbandment of SARS created vacuum in policing – IGP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, says the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) created a vacuum in policing the country. Baba said this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja. He said the morale of police officers in the country has been low since the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.   […]
News

Ohanaeze felicitates with Obasanjo at 85, commends him for supporting president of Igbo extraction

Posted on Author Ken Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has sent warm felicitations to former President 0lusegun Obasanjo as he turns 85 on March 5. Ohanaeze in a statement signed by her publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to journalists in Enugu, weekend, said God had rewarded Chief Obasanjo for the invaluable services he has rendered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica