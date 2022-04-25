Senator Kalu attracts four roads to Abiriba community

UMUAHIA

In addition to the ongoing 53 road projects in various parts of Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the weekend announced he would also facilitate the construction of four roads in Abiriba community in Ohafia Local Government Area.

Kalusaid:“Inthe2022budget, I have facilitated the construction of Bourdex Road by Bourdex Event Centre, Ebueme Abiriba; construction of road at Agboji Abiriba township; construction of Amaogudu township road, Construction of Agboji- Abiriba road and the 1 Primary School Block at Amamba Ukpo Community Primary School, Amaogudu Abiriba.”

The Senate Chief Whip said he was fulfilled by touching lives with road and other infrastructure, saying: “This is to keep the hope of the people alive by working assiduously to deliver on my promises to my constituents.”

According to the former governor of the state: “We are determined to facilitate people-oriented projects in our local governments in the areas of health, education and other required infrastructure.”

