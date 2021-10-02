Senator Kalu seeks UN model sustainable healthcare for Abia North

The Senate chief whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to access the United Nations model improved health care delivery from professional care givers. Senator Kalu said the aim was to ensure that all terminal diseases affecting Nigerians would be treated and eradicated from the county by the year 2030, in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda. The former governor of Abia State spoke through the Director General of Orji Uzor Kalu Movement, Elder Mrs. Jemima Ola Kalu, at Amuda town hall in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia state, during a one day free medical treatment campaign organized by the Small and medium enterprises development agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) that the exercise was aimed at the test and treatment of Peptic (stomach) ulcer diseases.
