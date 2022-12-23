News

Senator, Reps clash over controversial NITDA Bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The controversy surrounding the bill to repeal the National Information Technology Development Agency Act (NITDA) continued at the hurriedly arranged joint public hearing by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cyber Security held in the Senate on Friday.
After the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan had declared open the event with the welcome address by the Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Yakubu Oseni and his House counterpart, Hon. Lado Abubakar, a member of the House, Hon Nkem Uzoma-Abonta raised a point of order.
Abonta, who is the member representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency of Abia State called for the public hearing to be postponed to January. He noted that only a handful of members of the House Committee on ICT and Cyber Security were in attendance .
He also said even those available for the meeting did not have a copy of the bill, while the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami and the Director-General of NITDA, Katie Inuwa Abdullahi were absent.
The lawmaker stressed that things should properly done with the minister and the NITDA boss coming physically to speak on the bill spearheaded by them, even as members should be sent copies of the bill ahead of time.
The Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Yakubu Oseni in his response said that members of the House were sent copies of the bill and the notice for the public hearing was properly sent out to members in both Chambers.

 

Our Reporters

