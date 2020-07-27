Senator: Restructuring only way out of Nigeria’s precipice

Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), has asserted that the only way out of Nigeria’s present multifarious problems was to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the dysfunctional system.

Bamidele, who made this assertion in an interview with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, however, accused the nation’s political leaders of playing the Ostrich in the critical issue of restructuring Nigeria.

He posited that for the country to come out of its omnidirectional quagmire, the Nigerian federation must be restructured on a more decentralised model in terms of sharing of powers, resources and critical functions of governance between the federal government and the states.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, opined that the earlier the political leaders across the country stopped playing the Ostrich over the issue, the faster the country’s menacing socioeconomic and political problems would be tackled. He also stated that the Ninth National Assembly was being misconstrued as a rubber stamp by the public due to its resolve to work in overall national interests rather than having an acrimonious relationship with the executive, at the peril of the citizenry.

According to him, this determination to work for public interest is the driving force in most of its legislative interventions and collaborations with the executive arm within the last one year.

