News

Senator: Restructuring only way out of Nigeria’s precipice

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), has asserted that the only way out of Nigeria’s present multifarious problems was to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the dysfunctional system.

 

Bamidele, who made this assertion in an interview with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, however, accused the nation’s political leaders of playing the Ostrich in the critical issue of restructuring Nigeria.

He posited that for the country to come out of its omnidirectional quagmire, the Nigerian federation must be restructured on a more decentralised model in terms of sharing of powers, resources and critical functions of governance between the federal government and the states.

 

The lawmaker, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, opined that the earlier the political leaders across the country stopped playing the Ostrich over the issue, the faster the country’s menacing socioeconomic and political problems would be tackled. He also stated that the Ninth National Assembly was being misconstrued as a rubber stamp by the public due to its resolve to work in overall national interests rather than having an acrimonious relationship with the executive, at the peril of the citizenry.

 

According to him, this determination to work for public interest is the driving force in most of its legislative interventions and collaborations with the executive arm within the last one year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu in war of words over bloody clash in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday traded blames over the bloody attacks by suspected political thugs loyal to both camps of the PDP and the opposition APC in Benin City, the state capital.   The groups had clashed in front of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’s vulnerable economy haunted by COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Council cautions on execution of N2.3trn stimulus President flags off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project   President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the nation’s vulnerable economy was being haunted by the ravaging coronavirus defiscourge.   This came as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, warned government against impending challenges in […]
News

Power: Reps summon CBN gov, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating the review of the activities of the power sector. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa issued the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: