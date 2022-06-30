Senator Shekarau dumps APC, defects to NNPP

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday, resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Shekarau in his defection letter read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, told the Chamber that his decision to quit the ruling party was due to marginalisation and lack of internal democracy in the Kano Chapter of the APC. The full text of the letter reads: “I kindly write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declaration for the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

“My resignation from the APC was born out of the marginalisation of all major critical stakeholders, and lack of internal democracy, in the Kano State chapter of the APC, plus the total absence of the principle of inclusiveness in the affairs of the party and its government at all levels in the state.

“All efforts to resolve the long protracted crisis in the state, in the last two years, including the involvement of the national Headquarters of the APC, failed due to the non-cooperation of the Kano State Governor and party leadership in the state. “Consequently, after due consultation with like-minded people and millions of our supporters in the state, we decided to withdraw our membership of the APC and move to the New Nigeria People’s Party. “Accept, please, my fraternal goodwill and continued cooperation at all times.”

