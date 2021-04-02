Senator to security agents: Enforce FG’s shoot-at-sight order

The Senator representing Ebonyi South District at the National Assembly, Senator Michael Ama Nnachi yesterday urged security agents to enforce the presidential order on shoot-at-sight placed on herdsmen carrying AK 47 rifles to prevent the killing of rural dwellers by the killer herdsmen. The Senator, however, lamented that a situation where people were being massacred by gun wielding and trigger happy herdsmen such as the recent attack in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State where over 25 persons were killed in three communities in the area, was unacceptable.

Nnachi, who also regretted that the killer herdsmen had been prowling and terrorising communities across the states of the federation with AK-47, while their cows have been destroying farmers’ crops, added that if drastic measures were not taken to checkmate the menace, it might lead to disintegration of the country. He frowned at what he described as senseless killings going on in other parts of the state and called on security agencies in the state to live up to their duties of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

Like this: Like Loading...