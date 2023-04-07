Senatorial Bid: Finally, Ortom Breaks Silence, Says ‘Market No Good’

Following a long silence after he lost his senatorial bid in the February 25 presidential and House of Assembly election, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has finally spoken on the outcome of the election.

Governor Ortom who spoke on Friday during an interview on Arise TV insisted that the ‘market was not good’ during his outing to claim a seat at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

Reeling out his next move, the Governor said his plan is to go back to the farm after losing his senatorial bid in the just concluded poll.

New Telegraph recalls that Ortom’s senatorial aspiration was dashed when he lost to his former aide, Titus Zam.

When asked ‘how was the market’ after he lost the senatorial election, Ortom responded, “The market (senatorial bid) for me is not good.

He added that “This time around, the market isn’t good, but I will be here [as Benue governor] till May 29, when I will hand over by the grace of God.

He further said, “I will find something else to do. I may go back to my farm as far as I’m concerned.”

Like this: Like Loading...