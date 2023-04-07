Politics Top Stories

Senatorial Bid: Finally, Ortom Breaks Silence, Says ‘Market No Good’

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Following a long silence after he lost his senatorial bid in the February 25 presidential and House of Assembly election, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has finally spoken on the outcome of the election.

Governor Ortom who spoke on Friday during an interview on Arise TV insisted that the ‘market was not good’ during his outing to claim a seat at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

Reeling out his next move, the Governor said his plan is to go back to the farm after losing his senatorial bid in the just concluded poll.

New Telegraph recalls that Ortom’s senatorial aspiration was dashed when he lost to his former aide, Titus Zam.

When asked ‘how was the market’ after he lost the senatorial election, Ortom responded, “The market (senatorial bid) for me is not good.

He added that “This time around, the market isn’t good, but I will be here [as Benue governor] till May 29, when I will hand over by the grace of God.

He further said, “I will find something else to do. I may go back to my farm as far as I’m concerned.”

 

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Politics

Deregistration: The twists and turns

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

INEC, deregistered parties take battle to Supreme Court FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which nullified the deregistration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over nonperformance   An epic legal battle is in the offing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) heads […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Southern governors’ ban on open grazing irrevocable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port -Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the ban on open grazing imposed Southern governors is irrevocable, stressing that the same thing is applicable to other resolutions of the governors.   He said those opposed to the resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the […]
News Top Stories

Clark: Kano naval base project ill-conceived

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

…says there must be limit to nepotism, parochialism   Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, condemned the move by the Federal Government to set up a Naval Base in Kano State, describing the project as a waste of resources and the height of nepotism and parochialism.   The Chief […]

Leave a Reply