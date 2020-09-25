Senatorial bye-election: Diri tasks INEC, security agencies on fairness

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Friday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to build on the gains of the Edo poll by ensuring that the will of the people of Bayelsa Central prevailed over those of godfathers in the forthcoming Bayelsa Senatorial bye election.

Inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the October 31 Bayelsa Central senatorial bye-election in Yenagoa, the governor described the candidate of the party, Moses Cleopas, as eminently qualified to represent the people of the district in the Senate.

Governor Diri’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him while inaugurating the council as expressing the optimism that the PDP would retain the seat he vacated after he was sworn in as governor on February 14.

Diri commended the party faithful for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primary election, which he said proved naysayers wrong.

He observed that over time, the PDP has proved to be a truly democratic party with a history of producing qualified candidates, stressing that politics was not about violence and imposition but about the people as was seen in the recent election in Edo State.

Like this: Like Loading...