Senatorial Election: APC sets up reconcilation, election committee in Bayelsa

. The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee for the Bayelsa State Central and West Senatorial Districts by-election scheduled for October 31.

The 11-member committee has the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Yahaya, as its chairman.

Other members of the committee are: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege – Vice Chairman; Senator Abdullahi Sabi, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Uba Sani, Ambassador Fatima Goni, Senator Chris Adighije, Alhaji Yusuf O. Ocholi, Chief Enyi O. Enyi, Pearl Ekebong Inwang and Bar. Ekemini Cletus Udoh as Secretary.

In the statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekin Nabena, the party said, “Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya to chair the Party’s Reconciliation/Election Committee for the October 31 concurrent legislative byelections for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial District.

“The committee will be inaugurated by the APC Caretaker Chairman on Tuesday October 6, by 2pm at the Party’s National Secretariat.”

