News

Senatorial Election: APC sets up reconcilation, election committee in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

. The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee for the Bayelsa State Central and West Senatorial Districts by-election scheduled for October 31.

 

The 11-member committee has the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Yahaya, as its chairman.

 

Other members of the committee are: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege – Vice Chairman; Senator Abdullahi Sabi, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Uba Sani, Ambassador Fatima Goni, Senator Chris Adighije, Alhaji Yusuf O. Ocholi, Chief Enyi O. Enyi, Pearl Ekebong Inwang and Bar. Ekemini Cletus Udoh as Secretary.

 

In the statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekin Nabena, the party said, “Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya to chair the Party’s Reconciliation/Election Committee for the October 31 concurrent legislative byelections for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial District.

 

“The committee will be inaugurated by the APC Caretaker Chairman on Tuesday October 6, by 2pm at the Party’s National Secretariat.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Independence: President’s speech resonates hopelessness –Southern, Middle Belt leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Kenneth Ofoma and Baba Negedu

The 60th independence anniversary broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum as one that lacks substance. The forum, in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South- East) Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), added that the broadcast […]
News

Reps intervene in Ngige, NSITF rift

Posted on Author Reporter

*Insist his suspension action draconian   The House of Representatives on Tuesday faulted the suspension of the Management of the Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, describing it as draconian and against presidential directives. Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Leke […]
News

Why Akwa Ibom farmers’ enumeration is a big deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Accurate information is a fundamental component of today’s decision-making processes and this can only be achieved through proper data gathering. From economics to humanities, data play inestimable role in planning development and helping in policy formulation by any government. It is anticipated that as the world’s population rises in 2050 to over 9bn – 34% […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: