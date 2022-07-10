News Top Stories

Senatorial nomination: Go to court, INEC tells Lawan, Akpabio

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might have sealed the fate of President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, over their bid to return to the National Assembly next year. The Commission did not publish the personal particulars of any candidate for Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West as a result of controversies trailing the conduct of primaries. Both Lawan and Bashir Machina are laying claims to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North senatorial ticket while Akpabio and DIG Udom Udo Ekpoudom (Rtd) are contesting for the Akwa Ibom North ticket. But the INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, yesterday, said the commission stands by the reports it received from its state offices that monitored the party primaries. Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, decried the allegations, which he said, were intended to impugn the integrity of the commission in respect of the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North senatorial districts. “To set the record straight, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandates the commission to monitor the organisation and operation of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries. “In line with its constitutional and legal obligations, the commission deployed monitors to the various constituencies and received reports of such exercise. “In relation to the primaries for the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North senatorial districts, the com  mission stands by the monitoring reports received from our state offices,” the Commissioner stated. According to him, INEC “is funtus officio in the two cases,” adding that “aggrieved parties are at liberty to approach the Federal High Court and seek redress as provided in section 285 of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and sections 29(5) and 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022.” Okoye also disclosed that the commission had processed 433 out of many requests for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents, relating to the conduct of party primaries.

 

