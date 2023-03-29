2023 Elections News

Senatorial Poll: Ortom accepts defeat, withdraws petition against Zam

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he has withdrawn his petition against the winner of the February 25 Benue North West senatorial poll, Titus Zam.

Zam, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 143,151 votes to defeat Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 106,883 votes. The Labour Party (LP) candidate Mike Gbillah came third with 51, 950 votes.

Zam was Ortom’s Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs until the governor defected to the PDP in 2018. Addressing reporters at Government House on Monday, the governor said: “Even though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.”

