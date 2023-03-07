Senatorial Polls: Serving female senators, ex-govs lose return bids

CHUKWU DAVID reports that a political tsunami of monumental proportion has hit the Ninth Senate, sweeping away all its serving female members and some former governors, who are ranking members of the apex Assembly

A n unprecedented political tsunami hit the Ninth Senate during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, sweeping all the female senators and some ranking members, who are former governors. It is instructive to note that a similar tsunami struck the apex legislative Assembly during the primary election of the political parties in May, 2022, when about 70 per cent of the members of the current National Assembly lost their ambition to return to the 10th Assembly.

Some of the female senators, who were successful during the primaries, however, lost their bid to return to the Red Chamber in the February 25 polls, which also retired some ranking male senators, among whom are former governors. The female senators, who lost at the polls are Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) and Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central).

However, it is important to clarify that Senators Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Senator Nora Ladi Dadu’ut (Plateau South), and Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom South), did not seek reelection. Political analysts believe that Tinubu deliberately did not seek return ticket to the 10th Senate because of her husband’s participation in the presidential election as she anticipated that she will occupy the office of first lady.

While a candidate of the ruling APC retired Senator Olujimi in Ekiti Central, Senators Oduah and Ekwunife, were sent packing by the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) despite the fact that All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the ruling party in Anambra State.

Some ranking senators and former governors, who also lost include Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East) and Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South). With the failure of some notable ranking senators to get re-election to the next Senate, it is becoming obvious that the 10th National Assembly would be dominated by fresh legislators, a development that will come with adverse effects on institutional memory, which usually strengthens the legislative institution.

Some other serving senators who lost their bid to return to the Red Chamber after the polls are the Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), Kola Balogun (Oyo South), Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South), Michael Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South), Francis Alimikhena (Edo North), Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) and Bala Na Allah (Kebbi South). Another ranking senator, who lost his return bid to the Senate is Philip Aduda, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. He was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party, Ireti Kingibe. Meanwhile, about seven serving governors who contested the senatorial failed to actualise their ambition to retire to the apex legislative chamber.

They are Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba). On the other hand, despite the controversies that trailed his candidature which was later resolved at the Supreme Court, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, won his re-election to the Senate for the Fifth term on the platform of the APC. Lawan won by a landslide victory having polled 91,318 votes, representing 74.7 per cent of the total valid votes(122,193) to defeat his closest rival, Bello Ilu of PDP, who polled 22,849 votes Speaking on his victory in Abuja, Lawan told journalists that he dedicates his victory to the people of Yobe North Senatorial District, who are his constituents and who actually re-elected him to continue to represent them in the Senate. Another prominent senator, who was re-elected is the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu.

He was declared winner of the Abia North senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to INEC report, Kalu polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his major opponents Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 15, 175 votes, while Nnamdi Iroh of Labour Party got 25,540 votes. Also, the senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson, was re-elected. Dickson was declared winner of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election after he polled 27,000 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the APC, Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, who scored 8,375 votes. Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) was also able to scale through the re-election hurdle after he scored a total of 229,415 votes to beat his opponent, Isiaku Sani of the PDP who garnered 116,143 votes.

In a related development, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Godiya Akwashiki also won his re-election bid. A former member of the APC, Akwashiki left the ruling party when he failed to clinch the party’s ticket during the primaries. Also, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, on the platform of the APC, won his seat back. He polled 69,351 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ajijola Lateef of PDP, who garnered 26,181 votes. In Kwara State, Alhaji Umar Sadiq Sulaimon of the APC was declared winner in Kwara North Senatorial District. Sulaimon polled 78,015 votes to beat his closest rival, Issa Bawa Adamu of the PDP, who scored 41,443 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) Candidate, Moses Rebecca, polled 1,947 votes.

In the same vein, Senator Lola Ashiru, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, APC, was re-elected for another term. Ashiru of the APC polled a total of 55,966 votes, while Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of the PDP received 34,950. A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was declared winner of the Ogun- East Senatorial District election. Daniel scored 115,147 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ajibola Kalejaiye of the PDP, who scored 58,708 votes. Also, Senator Solomon Adeola polled a total of 112, 887 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ganiyu Obanibasiri of the PDP, who scored 60,189 votes. Accordingly, he emerged winner of the Ogun-West senatorial election.

For Ondo State, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim of the APC polled 110,665 votes to beat a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, who polled 65, 784 votes to emerge the senator to represent Ondo South Senatorial District. In Akwa-Ibom, former Governor Godswill Akpabio of the APC won the contest for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs polled 115,401 votes to beat the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, who polled 69,838 votes. A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, won Zamfara West Senate seat under the APC. Yari scored 147,346 votes against his closest opponent of the PDP, Bello S-Fagon, who scored 58,832 votes. Former governors of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje and Ibrahim Dankwambo won their bids to represent their Senatorial Districts. Goje of the APC was declared winner for Gombe Central Senatorial District while Dankwambo of the PDP emerged winner of Gombe North Senatorial election. Also, Anthony Siyako of the PDP clinched Gombe South Senatorial seat.

This means that the main opposition PDP has two Senatorial seats in Gombe while the ruling APC has one. New Telegraph reports that out of the 98 Senate seats so far declared, the ruling APC has won 57; PDP 28; Labour Party six; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) secured two seats each, while All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) had one each. Going by these results, it is obvious that the ruling party has already secured a simple majority in the 10th Senate.

There are 109 seats in the Red Chamber, made up of three seats for each State and one seat for the FCT. Traditionally and according to the laws guiding the Parliament, a party with a simple majority produces presiding officers. There are two presiding officers in the Senate, namely: President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate.

