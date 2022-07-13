Senatorial Primary: Akwa Ibom APC, Igini in verbal war

ANAYO EZUGWU writes that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the primary election that produced Senator Godswill Akpabio as the candidate of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District may escalate the conflict between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Mike Igini

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decision to stand on the election and reports it received from its Akwa Ibom State office as regards the primary election conducted in Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District, the brickbat between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Mike Igini, may degenerate in the coming days. The electoral body on Saturday, July 9, announced that it is going to stand on the reports submitted by its officials on the primary election conducted in Akwa Ibom North and Yobe North senatorial districts. The commission in a statement by the chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, advised candidates who were sidelined by the party to seek redress in court against the decision to disqualify them. While emphasising that the commission is funtus officio in the two cases, Okoye said: “The commission’s attention has been drawn to speculations circulating online on the outcome of some of the recent primaries conducted by political parties and related issues. In particular, allegations intended to impugn the integrity of the commission have been made in respect of the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North senatorial districts. “To set the record straight, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandates the commission to monitor the organisation and operation of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries. “In line with its constitutional and legal obligations, the commission deployed monitors to the various constituencies and received reports of such exercise. In relation to the primaries for the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North Senatorial Districts, the commission stands by the reports received from our state offices.” APC petitions INEC Already APC has petitioned INEC, demanding the removal of Igini from Akwa Ibom State. The APC Zonal Organising Secretary, South-South, Blessing Agbomhere, in the petition dated July 7 and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, asked the electoral umpire to sack Akwa Ibom REC within the next 48hours. The party accused Igini of incessant acts of biasness, injustice, sabotage and malevolence meted out on the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State. According to Agbomhere, Igini has over the years, since his deployment, sabotaged and worked obviously against the APC in the state. The APC in Akwa-Ibom has been in crisis for a while over a power tussle between the former national secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe and Godswill Akpa bio, a former governor of the state. The tussle for the control of the party has created factions within the party and also parallel primaries. In Akwa-Ibom North-west, Udom Ekpoudom and Akpabio emerged as senatorial candidates. But Agbomhere alleged that Igini has been partisan and supportive of a political party despite the provision of the law that by virtue of his position and membership of INEC, he is supposed to be unbiased, incorruptible and impartial umpire in every electoral process. He stressed that a violation of the provision of Section 26 of the Electoral Act of 2022 is not without its consequences and the same are rightly captured in Section 120 of the Act, adding that the party will be ready to approach the Code of Code Bureau and the Federal High Court to compel the commission to dismiss Igini. His words: “From the foregoing facts we have just made available to you, Mr. Chairman, there will be no gainsaying that Mr. Mike Igini, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, has been compromised, shown partisanship and regrettably so, abused his office as an INEC official hence we make the following prayers to you; “That, Mr. Mike Igini is not fit and proper to remain as the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state. This is because a free and fair election begins with a free and fair process. Hence Mr. Igini has compromised, he, therefore, lacks the capacity to conduct or supervise any election in the state. “That, Mr. Mike Igini be committed to the relevant authorities for prosecution for the violation of Section 26 of the Electoral Act of 2022. May I remind you, Mr Chairman that the integrity of the Commission is greatly at stake here as this issue has generated not just statewide protests but also nationwide concerns by both members of Akpaour party and the generality of Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians? “We believe that Igini is not the only INEC REC in Nigeria hence his position should not bring disrepute of any sort to the Commission neither should the same be used as an oppressive tool against the All Progressives Congress or any other political party. Mr. Chairman, we will be more than willing to approach the Code of Conduct Tribunal against Mr. Igini and also approach the Federal High Court to obtain an Order of Mandamus to compel the Commission in any event where our prayers and demands are not met within the time given. “In 2019, Mr Mike Igini acted in gross violation of the Electoral Act by sabotaging the Senatorial Elections of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. He did this, by maliciously supervising the cancellation of the votes of the Distinguished Senator all in his bid to ensure his loss of the election. “He further went ahead, to ensure that the results of the election were mutilated and not announced at the INEC headquarters in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District which is at variance with the provision of Section 25(2)(e) of the Electoral Act of 2022 which provides that the results of Senatorial elections shall be announced at the Senatorial District’s collation centre. All of these led to the loss of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mr Mike Igini’s malicious enterprise and unjustifiable onslaught against our party achieved. “After the landslide victory of Hon. Nse Ntuen, who emerged as the winner of the Essien Udim State Assembly Elections, Mr Mike Igini, in his usual act of dislike for our party in the state blatantly refused to issue a certificate of return to him as INEC REC of the state. We resorted to seeking legal redress and the court, having seen the merits of our claims, granted us an order mandating INEC to issue a certificate of return to Hon. Nse Ntuen. It will interest and surprise you to know that this order of the court was rudely disobeyed and arrogantly flung out of the windows of INEC by Mr. Mike Igini all because Hon. Nse Ntuen was a member of the APC.” Igini fires back But Igini, in dismissing the allegations levelled against him by APC and Agbomhere, said it was unfortunate that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elements, who had previously accused him of sabotage were presently in the APC today and still accusing him of working for the opposition. “The petitioner (Agbomhere) was in the PDP. The first place I worked was Cross River State and I witnessed the arrogance of power of the then-ruling PDP in 2011. They didn’t conduct their primary when they said they did and the electoral officers wrote their report which I endorsed and on which basis, Prof Attahiru Jega, the then INEC Chairman, acted. “They protested and former President Goodluck Jonathan told them to keep quiet and that he brought Jega to sanitise the system. The Congress for Progressive Change, which was then the party of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), won an election and Bola Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria also won Obubra. Blessing was in the PDP then and accused me of being a member of the ACN. “In 2015, when I was deployed to Edo State, the arrogance of power was also on display by some PDP elements except for respectable personalities like Chief Orbih and a few others. This Blessing, from Edo, was a PDP member and they were the ones who said they were going to use federal might. I told them the hallmark of democracy will be a peaceful transfer of power and that there will be no federal might. Edo was the only state in the South-South where Buhari scored more than the required 25 per cent. He had 46 per cent and the APC got one senatorial seat and four out of nine federal seats, and also controlled the state assembly. That is my record of absolute neutrality. “All the characters you are seeing in the APC today, accusing me, were in the PDP and they went after us, the sane arrogance is what they are displaying today because they carried that mentality to the APC. Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country where there is no book of remembrance. We cannot have a democracy without democrats. Where was this Blessing when gunmen invaded my house in Benin because I stood against the purported federal might? That same individual is now in the ruling party. I did the same in 2014 in Osun State. I did the same thing in Anambra State, and Imo State when there was a crisis, and I was sent to intervene. “In respect of Akwa Ibom, the former senator, who is behind all these, all the period Buhari contested election, he never got 10 per cent in this state. It was only when Mike Igini came, that the people’s votes began to count. Then, they said I was brought here to dislodge the PDP. They have their internal problems. They have three factions. That is the foundational problem and not Mike Igini. You can buy some people all of the time but you cannot buy all the people all of the time. “My records do not suggest anything they have said. Dishonest people are all over the place walking like colossi because we are in a country where our value pyramid is upside down. My only response is my record. All the people who are talking now were all members of the PDP,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...