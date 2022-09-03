News Top Stories

Senatorial ticket: Agom-Eze wanted N20m to withdraw from race –Umahi

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has alleged that Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze demanded N20 million from him to withdraw from the Ebonyi South Senatorial race. Umahi, who spoke in an interview with Arise Television on Friday said that Agom-Eze did that via a text message. Similarly, the Governor insisted that the local government elections conducted in the state recently did not contravene any law. He stated that the tenure of the outgoing local government chairmen was fixed by the laws of the state, which emanated from the inner provisions that empower the House of Assembly to make laws.

Recall that Agom-Eze is Governor Umahi’s main challenger for the Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 polls. She scored the second highest votes in the first APC primary for the Ebonyi South District, which was won by Governor Umahi’s younger brother, Austin. The party cancelled the primary and held a second one, which the governor won after the brother withdrew Umahi, who stated that Agom-Eze sent him a WhatsApp text message acknowledging that she withdrew on her own without any influence, said there is no provision for a runner up in the primary election under the 2022 electoral act to withdraw.

“I thought that journalism should be investigative. If somebody comes to you and says that she won primary election to the senate you should be able to ask how and show documents. “There was a primary election of APC for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone on May 28, upon which Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze came second by winning only two votes. Mr. Austin Umahi came first with I think 283 votes. “If you go to section 29 of the Electoral Act, it is talking about the candidate of the party. He became the candidate of the party by reason of that election. “The same Agom-Eze submitted to the appeal committee that the election was unlawful, that there was intimidation and she submitted that in writing and then based on that the party canceled the election. “We had to reconduct. Austin’s name had not been submitted to INEC, but he was still the candidate of the party and so on June 9, Mr. Austin withdrew according to section 33 of the Electoral Act. “Section 33 says wh en a candidate of the party withdraws, there should be a fresh election. At what point did she become the candidate of the party? It is very funny.

“My name was submitted to INEC and they were waiting for the next batch so that they could publish my name but because of section 28 of the Electoral Act or 29 that empowers that if INEC publishes and your name is not there, you should go to court. “If Agom-Eze was the candidate of the party, and INEC had published, why did she not go to say look this happened”.

“Let me say this, if it is said that some men don’t have honour, shouldn’t women also have honour? “Ann sent me a text message where she came to negotiate for N20 million that I should give to her. “She sent me a WhatsApp text message acknowledging that she withdrew on her own without any influence. What was her withdrawal? “There is no provision for a runner up in the primary election under the 2022 electoral act to withdraw. “She withdrew under oath from contesting any further primaries of APC in Ebonyi State,” Umahi said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of food items and other relief materials, including building materials to the 2020 flood victims across the eight local government areas of the state. Head of Operation,NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, while distributing the food items yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the items […]
News

Ekiti LG moves to stop kidnapping, banditry

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ekiti State, has established a joint operation tagged Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) to combat crime. The LCDA comprises Iyemero, Itapaji, Irele, Ijowa, Oke Ako, Ipao, Esun, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun and Ayebode Ekiti. The Council Chairman, Michael Ogungbemi, told journalists on the telephone […]
News

Ahmed: Capital market key catalyst for development

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has described the Nigerian capital market as a key catalyst for the development of critical sectors of the economy as it poses a credible platform of obtaining medium to long term finance. Ahmed stated this during a webinar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica