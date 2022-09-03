Senatorial ticket: Agom-Eze wanted N20m to withdraw from race –Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has alleged that Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze demanded N20 million from him to withdraw from the Ebonyi South Senatorial race. Umahi, who spoke in an interview with Arise Television on Friday said that Agom-Eze did that via a text message. Similarly, the Governor insisted that the local government elections conducted in the state recently did not contravene any law. He stated that the tenure of the outgoing local government chairmen was fixed by the laws of the state, which emanated from the inner provisions that empower the House of Assembly to make laws.

Recall that Agom-Eze is Governor Umahi’s main challenger for the Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 polls. She scored the second highest votes in the first APC primary for the Ebonyi South District, which was won by Governor Umahi’s younger brother, Austin. The party cancelled the primary and held a second one, which the governor won after the brother withdrew Umahi, who stated that Agom-Eze sent him a WhatsApp text message acknowledging that she withdrew on her own without any influence, said there is no provision for a runner up in the primary election under the 2022 electoral act to withdraw.

“I thought that journalism should be investigative. If somebody comes to you and says that she won primary election to the senate you should be able to ask how and show documents. “There was a primary election of APC for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone on May 28, upon which Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze came second by winning only two votes. Mr. Austin Umahi came first with I think 283 votes. “If you go to section 29 of the Electoral Act, it is talking about the candidate of the party. He became the candidate of the party by reason of that election. “The same Agom-Eze submitted to the appeal committee that the election was unlawful, that there was intimidation and she submitted that in writing and then based on that the party canceled the election. “We had to reconduct. Austin’s name had not been submitted to INEC, but he was still the candidate of the party and so on June 9, Mr. Austin withdrew according to section 33 of the Electoral Act. “Section 33 says wh en a candidate of the party withdraws, there should be a fresh election. At what point did she become the candidate of the party? It is very funny.

“My name was submitted to INEC and they were waiting for the next batch so that they could publish my name but because of section 28 of the Electoral Act or 29 that empowers that if INEC publishes and your name is not there, you should go to court. “If Agom-Eze was the candidate of the party, and INEC had published, why did she not go to say look this happened”.

“Let me say this, if it is said that some men don’t have honour, shouldn’t women also have honour? “Ann sent me a text message where she came to negotiate for N20 million that I should give to her. “She sent me a WhatsApp text message acknowledging that she withdrew on her own without any influence. What was her withdrawal? “There is no provision for a runner up in the primary election under the 2022 electoral act to withdraw. “She withdrew under oath from contesting any further primaries of APC in Ebonyi State,” Umahi said.

