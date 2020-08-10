Senators blast Obaseki , governors forum over Edo Assembly crisis

Some members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly have taken a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his handling of the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(APC Ekiti Central),who addressed journalists on the issue at the weekend, condemned Obaseki over his alleged invasion of the State Assembly Complex in Benin City last week.

He described the governor’s actions as unlawful, subversive and a damning threat to democracy in Nigeria. Bamidele stressed that Obaseki’s continued onslaughts on the dissident group of 17 members-elect, who have formed a parallel parliament should be condemned and resisted by all lovers of democracy.

He observed that the legislature being an integral and critical component of democracy anywhere in the world must not be toyed with as deliberate and inordinate sabotage of the legitimate activities of the lawmakers would be a direct invitation to anarchy.

According to him, the legislature, because of its representative power in a democracy, is an embodiment of the will of the people which must not be subverted by anybody under whatever guise .He warned that the desperation to secure a second term in office should not be allowed to desecrate, destroy and totally subvert the legislative institution in Edo State.

“The legislature is the chief means of expressing popular will, a body that can speak on behalf of, and for, the people. It is, therefore, the assembly of the people’s minds and the general will of the populace within a polity.

“The principle of democratic sustainability demands that political players should moderate and caution their political behaviours in order to safeguard the sanctity of democracy and institutions of democratic governance.

Throwing caution to the wind by gladiators, may likely jettison survival of democracy and the genuine desires and aspirations of the people,” he said. In a related development, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator, Dr Ajibola Basiru, has berated the Director General of the Progressive Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, for criticising the APC’s handling of ongoing Edo election campaigns.

The DG had berated the leadership of the APC for adopting the wrong approach to electioneering campaign in Edo State and for specifically allowing Comrade Adams Oshimhole to lead the campaign.

