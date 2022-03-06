Senators: Devolution of powers’ll catalyse development

Some Senators have expressed optimism that a level of devolution of powers, if eventually achieved through the ongoing alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), would catalyse development in the country.

The National Assembly, in the current Constitution review, had moved prisons, power, railway, airports and VAT to the Concurrent legislative list, so that the states can also have powers to legislate on these items.

Reacting to the development, some of the Senators commended the National Assembly for voting in favour of moving these critical items from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list. Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, representing Edo South Senatorial District, described the action of the National Assembly as a right step in the right direction.

“Most well-meaning Nigerians have been clamouring for devolution of powers, so that the heavy load upon the centre would be reduced by giving the states power to legislate on these areas, which are very germane to national development.

“There is no doubt that if the states now have jurisdiction to generate power, collect VAT, manage airports, railways, and prisons, among others, there will definitely be a significant improvement in the rate of our development efforts. “Don’t also forget that people have been agitating for restructuring of the system.

Although all the areas that need restructuring are not totally captured in the ongoing Constitution review, such as the State Police, reducing the number of items in the exclusive legislative list will help strengthen our democracy. It will also lessen the agitation in the polity,” he said.

On the reason for the rejection of all the bills pertaining to empowerment of women for greater participation in politics and governance, Urhoghide regretted that those proposals failed to receive approval or support of the National Assembly.

While stressing that in a democracy, it is the majority that will always have their way while the minority have their say, the politician said that those issues could still be revisited and brought back for consideration in the next alteration exercise because women have important roles to play in the governance process.

Also, speaking on the proposed empowerment of the states in running certain key sectors, institutions and programmes of government, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), commended the National Assembly for taking the courage to give the states more responsibilities, thereby reducing the heavy load the centre has been grappling with, without efficiency.

“It’s obvious that when the states have power to run railway, airport, generate electric power, prisons, and also to collect VAT, it will trigger efficiency and quicken development. Therefore, our democracy will be better for it while agitation for restructuring will reduce because this is also part of restructuring and devolution of powers,” he stated.

On the issue of women, Egwu noted that it was not yet over because the bills might still be re-presented in another Assembly, saying that the voting pattern did not actually show outright rejection of women by the lawmakers but lamented that the bill failed to get the required number of votes to scale through. In his reaction, Senator Abdu Kwari Suleiman (APC, Kaduna North), said that the National Assembly had made fundamental efforts towards addressing some of the problems agitating the minds of Nigerians in the just concluded voting on bills to amend some sections of the Constitution.

He noted that some of the bills approved by the National Assembly, if endorsed by the State Assemblies and passed into law, would help to improve the country’s democracy, curb agitation for restructuring and also facilitate rapid socio-economic development. “Of course, some of the bills passed by the National Assembly in the current Constitution review will help Nigeria to appreciate in her democratic practice and also calm agitations for restructuring in the polity.

“For instance, if the states now have constitutional backing to generate and distribute electricity, don’t you know that it will reduce the load on the Federal Government, and also bring faster development to the people because there will be more stable supply. You also know that no nation can attain meaningful development without stable power supply,” he reasoned.

The politician also stated that the nation’s apex parliamentarians did not hate Nigerian women by not approving the bills about their participation in politics and governance, noting that in a democracy, the will of majority usually stands, even though it may not satisfy the aspirations of the people all the time.

“I want to assure our women who are currently protesting against the National Assembly on their voting pattern last week, which did not allow most of their bills to pass, that it’s not the end of the matter. “This Assembly has played its part but cannot do everything; neither can it get everything right. So, their bills have other chances ahead. I therefore, plead with them to be patient and peaceful.

“If you look at the figures, you will discover that those who supported the bills were many but since the Constitution specifies the figures that must get a bill passed, and the bills were not able to attract such numbers from the members of the National Assembly.

They should not say that we hate them or that we don’t want them to be in politics or governance. No, it’s not hatred. After all they are our mothers, sisters, aunts and so on. “Remember that power is a very serious business in any society, and that’s why it is keenly fought for, and not given at any time. Even in advanced democracies, power is seriously contested, and not given on sentiments.

However, I still believe that whatever this Ninth Assembly is not able to pass, the next Assembly will continue from there,” he noted. Also, while commending the Senate and indeed the National Assembly for the bills passed while voting for Constitution review, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun North), expressed surprise that the bills on women failed.

He, however, argued that the lawmakers voted according to their conscience, saying that the issues might still come up for consideration by the apex legislative Assembly, since Constitution amendment is a continuous exercise. The National Assembly had rejected a bill seeking to grant citizenship to the foreignborn husband of a Nigerian woman.

