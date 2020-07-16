News

Senators, Ministry of Labour clash again

The representative of the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, yesterday, clashed with members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, at a public hearing in Abuja. The Public hearing was on Banks and other Financial Institutions Act Cap B3 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Reenactment ) Bill 2020( SB.178) and Electronic Transaction Bill, 2020 (SB.155) Director of Productivity and Labour Standards in the Ministry, Eyewumi Neburagho, who represented the Minister, was invited to make comments on the bill that seeks to amend BOFIA.

Trouble started when Neburagho asked the lawmakers to suspend the public hearing and the bill pending when the Committee would formally invite the Ministry and send a copy of the draft bill to it. He argued that being a major stakeholder, the ministry was not carried along in the public hearing but decided to send a representative when it stumbled on the information in the media. He said that the Ministry must know how the bill would affect workers’ interest, insisting that the Committee should either step down further actions on the bill or expunge aspects that would affect workers’ interest.

