News

Senators promise to facilitate support for floods victims

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Senate Leader, Dr. Yahyah Abubakar, has assured victims of the recent flood in the various states that the senators would assist the affected states by facilitating the release of funds and ensuring that the affected victims were well compensated.

 

He gave this assurance yesterday in his country home, ssaying that the senators were worried and disturbed over the incident. He added that the only remedy was to pass bills that would be supportive in stopping the future occurrence of the flood.

 

The senate leader said there was the need for Nigerian leaders to join hands together and make use of ecological funds in order to curb floods across the state.

 

“I visited my constituency where flood submerged farmlands and houses; it really was a great loss to the people of the state and Nigeria at large. we must wake up to ensure that we don’t experience this in the future. I sympathise with the victims,” he added.

 

The senate leader, who also challenged federal, state and local governments to work hard and assist the people. “You see, we should put our headstogethersoastoworkout asolution, wecan’tsitdownand say it’s God that has done that, yes God has done that but He also gave us intellect and the ability to solve problems.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Residents protest nullification of Diri’s victory

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Several hundreds of people of Bayelsa State, including students, market women and the group of Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State yesterday trooped into streets to protest the ruling of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the November 16, 2019governorship election of the state, which produced Governor Douye Diri. A tribunal in Abuja had ordered […]
News

Nigeria’s first female combat chopper pilot, Arotile, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria, is dead. She was just 23. Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna. Her death came barely a year after she was winged as a combat helicopter […]
News

Runsewe commends el-Rufai, Fayemi over stand on rape, other issues

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As reactions continue to trail the increasing cases of rape and gender – based violence across the country, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have been commended by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over what he termed as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: