Senators promise to facilitate support for floods victims

Senate Leader, Dr. Yahyah Abubakar, has assured victims of the recent flood in the various states that the senators would assist the affected states by facilitating the release of funds and ensuring that the affected victims were well compensated.

He gave this assurance yesterday in his country home, ssaying that the senators were worried and disturbed over the incident. He added that the only remedy was to pass bills that would be supportive in stopping the future occurrence of the flood.

The senate leader said there was the need for Nigerian leaders to join hands together and make use of ecological funds in order to curb floods across the state.

“I visited my constituency where flood submerged farmlands and houses; it really was a great loss to the people of the state and Nigeria at large. we must wake up to ensure that we don’t experience this in the future. I sympathise with the victims,” he added.

The senate leader, who also challenged federal, state and local governments to work hard and assist the people. “You see, we should put our headstogethersoastoworkout asolution, wecan’tsitdownand say it’s God that has done that, yes God has done that but He also gave us intellect and the ability to solve problems.”

