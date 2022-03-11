Senators, Reps threaten to dump APC with govs over consensus chair

There are indications that some senators and members of the House of Representatives may dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) should President Muhammadu Buhari insist on having Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman. A member of the House of Representatives, who disclosed this to our correspondent yesterday under condition of anonymity, said National Assembly members were in touch with some governors and may leave the party, if a level-playing field is not provided for all aspirants to the position of National Chairman.

This is even as Senator Adamu is billed to meet with members of the APC caucus in the House next Tuesday. Recall that about seven governors are reported to be plotting to leave the APC over theremovalof theChairman of the Caretaker Committee, Yobe State Governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni as well as President Buhari’s alleged insistence on Senator Adamu as National Chairman. He said: “I want to inform you today that at least seven governors will be leaving the APC and they may lead the mass exodus of APC members, including senators and honourable members.

We are in touch with the governors and we are serious about this threat.” The lawmaker added: “We cannot afford to leave the party in the hands of someone who was never part of the merger that birthed the APC. We do not want someone that can be a mole. We want a foundation member of the party to lead us.

“Therefore, we are calling on President Buhari and other stakeholders in the party to create a level-playing field for all aspirants to the position of national chairman and other posts. Let the delegates decide who should lead our great party. “Nobody is against the President and his preferred aspirant, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

But we are saying even if there is going to be consensus; all stakeholders must be given a sense of belonging. We must all agree. But we reject the imposition of a National Chairman or any other person.” The lawmaker who is from a North Eastern state averred that it is the position of the Northern political stakeholders in APC that, President Muhammadu Buhari – being a major ben-eficiary of the formation of the APC and having enjoyed an eight year presidency spanning two tenures of four years each – should ensure that there is a level-playing ground for all the aspirants to the position of the National Chairmanship position of the party, without any measure of imposition.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...