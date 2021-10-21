News

Senators tackle Bank of Industry over loans

Senators, yesterday, heavily tackled the Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Olukayode Pitan, over loan beneficiaries across the country. The Managing Director of BoI, who appeared before the Committee on Industry for an interactive session on 2021 budget, had attracted the wrath of the lawmakers when he claimed that they don’t know the loan beneficiaries, but the destination of the loan. He said the loans were secured through bank guarantees provided by commercial banks on behalf of the beneficiaries, and that loans were given to commercial banks that provided guarantees, which then forwarded the money to the beneficiaries.

This submission of Pitan, however, angered the trio of Senators Adamu Bulkachuwa, Christopher Ekpenyong and Danjuma La’ah, who said they were in the dark about the activities of the Bank of Industry in their Senatorial Districts. Danjuma said: “I don’t know what is going on with Bank of Industry activities in my Senatorial district.” Also, Ekpenyong lamented that most of his constituents were unable to access loans from the Bank of Industry, noting that Union Bank and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) did not give bank guarantees to his people.

