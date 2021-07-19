Senators under pressure for rejecting electronic transmission of poll results

A number of Senators have come under intense pressure after voting against electronic transmission of election results, New Telegraph checks have revealed.

Some of the Senators are the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central); and Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun State).

The Upper Chamber on Thursday rejected the recommendation of its committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Clause 52(3) empowering the commission to apply electronic transmission of election results “whenever and wherever applicable”.

The rejection came after an amendment from Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC/Niger North) was proposed, seeking to make electronic transmission of election results subject to the approval of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and National Assembly.

The decision to tactically jettison electronic transmission of results triggered a spontaneous reaction from some lawmakers who felt that it was not a true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians.

The confusion that ensued forced the Senate to go into an executive session to allow the lawmakers iron out their differences behind closed doors, but the matter could not be resolved.

On resumption from the closed-door session, the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/Abia South) raised a point of order, seeking to invoke Order 73 of the Senate Rules, which prescribed a division of the house to ascertain that in favour and against electronic transmission of results.

The results of the voting revealed that 52 lawmakers were against electronic transmission while 28 lawmakers supported it. The results also showed that the red chamber was divided along party lines as nearly all those who voted “No” were of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while those who voted “Yes” were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was observed that 24 hours after the controversial passage took place, the Senators who are now on the receiving end, started making desperate efforts to explain and justify their actions. In their separate statements since Friday, Omo- Agege, Bamidele and others claimed that they had nothing against electronic transmission of results.

According to them, they were only guarding against disenfranchising their constituents, who reside in rural areas where there might be no network to conduct elections and transmit results through electronic devices.

They also expressed disappointment with their PDP colleagues over their position on the matter, accusing them of attempting to pit them against their constituents.

Although the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan only voted when there was a tie, he was also seen to be rattled by the decision of the Minority Leader in compelling the Senate to resolve the issue through voting. Senators who were absent from the chamber during voting are also said to be under pressure from their constituents.

However, some of them have insisted that they are in support of the electronic transmission of election results. Among them are Senators Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The duo, in their releases, claimed that they walked out in protest.

However, they did not make any comments in the chamber to express their dissatisfaction with the move to kill electronic transmission of election results before leaving the.

Many commentators and public affairs analysts have reacted to these claims as an afterthought, to clear their image before their constituents, who might be waiting to vote them out in 2023.

