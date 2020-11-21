Send us packing if you don’t like our faces, Lawan tells Nigerians

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday urged Nigerians to change all the members of the Ninth Assembly in 2023 if they don’t like their faces, and “get better people,” but that they should help support the system to function properly.

Lawan then told Nigerians critical of the National Assembly, to focus their criticism and debate on the relevance of the Legislature to Nigerians rather than criticising the funding of the Assembly. The Senate President made this statement in Abuja, while declaring open a twoday retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission. He said: “What does the National Assembly mean to Nigerians, what does the legislature mean to Nigerians.

We need to understand what the National Assembly or what the Legislature is to Nigerians.” Lawan called for a proper debate on what the functions of the National Assembly and indeed the Legislature should be rather than talking about the Jumbo pay.

“Where is the Jumbo pay? We should be looking for value for money. Without this National Assembly or the Legislature across the country, what we have is not democracy anymore. So the value of the National Assembly or the Legislature to Nigeria is democracy. “We always debate on Jumbo pay instead of what should be the functions and hold us responsible for what we are able to do and for what we are not able to do.”

