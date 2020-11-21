News Top Stories

Send us packing if you don’t like our faces, Lawan tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday urged Nigerians to change all the members of the Ninth Assembly in 2023 if they don’t like their faces, and “get better people,” but that they should help support the system to function properly.

Lawan then told Nigerians critical of the National Assembly, to focus their criticism and debate on the relevance of the Legislature to Nigerians rather than criticising the funding of the Assembly. The Senate President made this statement in Abuja, while declaring open a twoday retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission. He said: “What does the National Assembly mean to Nigerians, what does the legislature mean to Nigerians.

We need to understand what the National Assembly or what the Legislature is to Nigerians.” Lawan called for a proper debate on what the functions of the National Assembly and indeed the Legislature should be rather than talking about the Jumbo pay.

“Where is the Jumbo pay? We should be looking for value for money. Without this National Assembly or the Legislature across the country, what we have is not democracy anymore. So the value of the National Assembly or the Legislature to Nigeria is democracy. “We always debate on Jumbo pay instead of what should be the functions and hold us responsible for what we are able to do and for what we are not able to do.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa reiterates call for review of revenue allocation formula

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for a review of the existing revenue allocation formula in favour of states and local governments to reflect the current socio-economic realities in the country. Okowa made the call when he received members of the National Executive Council of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) […]
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News

Keep off from illegal duties, GOC warns soldiers

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiw

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Maj. Gen. Godwin Umelo, has warned officers and soldiers to stay out of illegal duties. The Assistant Director Army Public Relation (ADPR), Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, who signed the release, said that, “the GOC made the call during his maiden familiarisation visits to units and formations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: