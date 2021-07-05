News Top Stories

…sends get-well message to Pope Francis

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation. He wished him a quick recovery.

