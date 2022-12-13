Senegal, AFRIMA unveil programme of events

As the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ draws nearer, the Ministry of Tourism in Senegal, as well as the African Union Commission, yesterday, at the Grande Theatre Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose, in Dakar, during a press conference, unveiled the programme of events for the annual celebration of Africa which will be held in Dakar, from January 12- 15, 2023.

AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally, is poised to ensure that the annual four-day festival is broadcast to music lovers and stakeholders in over 84 countries across the globe.

Welcoming the rest of the world to its shores, the Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated its commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilising music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

