News

Senegal, AFRIMA unveil programme of events

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ draws nearer, the Ministry of Tourism in Senegal, as well as the African Union Commission, yesterday, at the Grande Theatre Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose, in Dakar, during a press conference, unveiled the programme of events for the annual celebration of Africa which will be held in Dakar, from January 12- 15, 2023.

AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally, is poised to ensure that the annual four-day festival is broadcast to music lovers and stakeholders in over 84 countries across the globe.

 

Welcoming the rest of the world to its shores, the Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated its commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilising music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NUJ urges IG, others to ensure release of abducted journalist

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Iziguzo, has appealed to security agencies in the country to ensure the release and safety of Mr. Chucks Onuha, a journalist kidnapped in Abia State. Iziguzo made the appeal yesterday during the celebration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022, which was held […]
News Top Stories

Minority Reps back govs, demand probe into $418m judgement debts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has cautioned against Secthe reported approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of the $418 million suspicious debt despite widespread national objection by stakeholders, including state governors, chairmen of local governments and anti-graft agencies. The caucus urged the President to note that the consent judgement being […]
News

We’ve achieved a lot in 100 days – Ogunlewe

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Chairman of Kosofe Local Government area of Lagos State, Hon. (Barr.) Moyosore Ogunlewe, has said that his administration has been able to affect the lives of the people of the area positively within 100 days in office. Ogunlewe, who spoke during the celebration of his 100 days in office at the council secretariat, stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica