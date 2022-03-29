Sports

Senegal beat Egypt to qualify for Qatar 2022

Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted a shoot-out penalty in Diamniadio on Tuesday to take African champions Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt.

Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off 1-0 thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and once again he made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 victory in the shoot-out.

 

