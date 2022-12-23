Senegal goalkeeper, Mendy, rejects ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea contract offer

Edouard Mendy, the Senegalese goalkeeper of Chelsea has rejected a six-year contract offer by the English Premier League side.

According to reports, he feels that the club aren’t giving him the respect he deserves by refusing to give him a similar salary as Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A Chelsea ‘insider’ told The Sun in UK: “Edouard is back at Chelsea and he is ready to play. But there is a feeling that the contract situation is just going nowhere.

“Edouard has won some huge trophies for Chelsea — but there is a sense that he is not being shown enough respect by the club over a new deal.”

Mendy’s current deal expires in 2025, so the Blues have plenty of itme to negotiate a new deal with him.

However, with the likes of AC Milan wanting to sign him, they could even decide to sell him for a high amount in the summer – with Kepa having consolidated his place as the no.1 under Graham Potter.

