Sports

Senegal pip CIV with only goal of three CHAN games

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The three African Nations Championship (CHAN) group matches in Algeria on Saturday produced only one goal, scored by Moussa Ndiaye to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

Ethiopia and Mozambique drew 0-0 in Algiers in Group A to lie two points behind Algeria, who edged Libya 1-0 on Friday in the tournament opener through an Aymen Mahious penalty.

Eastern port city Annaba then hosted a Group B double-header and the first match between two-time champions the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda finished 0-0.

After Senegal missed a penalty with 17 minutes left, when Charles Ayayi pushed away a weak Mamadou Camara kick away, it seemed matchday 2 could end goalless.

But when a Camara free-kick rebounded off the post four minutes later, Ndiaye reacted quickest and pushed the ball into the net.

Ivoriens protested that Malick Mbaye was offside but, after checking the touchline VAR monitor, the Algerian referee ruled that the Senegalese was not interfering with play.

Senegal had the ball in the net again deep in added time, but VAR backed the assistant referee who judged the scorer marginally offside.

Victory lifted Senegal to the top of table with three points while DR Congo and Uganda have one each after the first of three mini-league rounds.

Senegal are back in a biennial tournament reserved for footballers playing in their country of birth after failing to qualify for four consecutive editions.

They finished fourth in the first African Nations Championship, which Cote d’Ivoire hosted in 2009.

But Senegal failed to get past the first round in the following edition, staged in the Sudan two years later, and have not appeared since.

While Uganda are making a record-equalling sixth appearance, they won only one of 15 previous matches and never progressed to the knockout stages.

Given that record, and the successes of DR Congo, the Ugandans will be the happier team after the goalless stalemate in what seems the toughest of the five groups.

Man-of-the-match Gatoch Panom blamed “penalty area indecision” for the failure of Ethiopia to overcome Mozambique.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Comoros proud to make debut appearance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Comoros may have lost their Africa Cup of Nations opener, but the occasion is one which will always be savoured in the tiny islands in the Indian Ocean. Oneof twodebutantsatthetournament in Cameroon, the Coelacanths lost 1-0 to Gabon in their first Group C match in Yaounde on Monday. “It was a really proud moment. Exciting, […]
Sports

US Open: Serena marches on in swansong tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Serena Williams’ farewell tour took on a different complexion as she stunned second seed Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open. This was a sparkling performance from the diamond-clad veteran, who produced her best tennis since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals last January to win 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-2. The dream […]
Sports

NOC to hold 2-day training for journalists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has concluded plans to hold a 2-day training for sports journalists across the country.   The training will hold between April 27 and 28, 2021 and will cover courses on print, radio and TV, production and multimedia. Speaking ahead of the training […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica