Sports

Senegal’s football team get land, cash prizes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Senegal’s football team get land, cash prizes

Senegal has rewarded each member of the national football team with cash prizes and plots of land following their win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Each team member received more than $87,000 (£64,000) and plots in the capital, Dakar, and in the neighbouring Diamniadio city during a ceremony at the presidential palace, reports the BBC.

President Macky Sall also appointed the team to Senegal’s prestigious Order of the Lion, with fans cheering outside the gates.

The president had earlier thanked the team for reaching the “summit of Africa” and for bringing “pride and honour that marks great people”.

He also praised the team’s coach, Aliou Cissé.

Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties, becoming the tournament champions for the first time in their history.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Red Devils coast past Seagulls thanks to Fernandes’ double

Posted on Author Reporter

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]
Sports

Abuja hosts CBN Tennis classic

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship will take place between November 6 and 14, in Abuja. The annual hardcourt event is a convergence of the best tennis stars in the country who will compete in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and […]
Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL).   Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.   The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica