Senior aide to NDDC acting MD resigns, amidst corruption probe

Michael Olomu, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, has resigned his appointment as an aide to his embattled boss.

Olomu’s resignation is coming amidst cases of mismanagement of funds and endemic corruption in the NDDC.

In his letter of resignation dated July 20, 2020, Olomu said he is quitting as an aide to Pondei “in his best interest”.

“I want to formally inform you of my decision to resign as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties 1, following my appointment with effect from the 2nd day of March, 2020.

“In executing the responsibilities of my office, I have in my best capacity served the interest of the Commission and carried out my obligations to her diligently.

“I have resolved that it is in my best interest to take a bow at this point in time,” the letter read.

