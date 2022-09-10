News

Senior citizens: UN experts seek partnership with FG to prioritise care

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The United Nations Independent Experts has sought partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to prioritise care for older women. This was made known yesterday in Abuja when UN Independent Experts visited the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen. Tallen said senior citizens should not be left behind in order for them to enjoy their old age. The minister, who welcomed the UN team in company of the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Ali-yu Shinkafi, re-emphasised that the mission of the team is already part of the ministry’s mission, vision and mandates of the ministry.

She promised to work with the team on their laudable mandates; saying that our children have a lot to learn from the wisdom of the elders. She maintained that elderly people need our attention, care and love. Tallen disclosed that the problem faced in the society today is traced to the neglect of the elderly. Speaking earlier, Ms Claudia Mahler in company of her team, thanked the minister for receiving her team while requesting Nigeria to “put some importance on older women because they are vulnerable people in the society.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: FG Lifts Ban On Emirates Airlines

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has lifted the ban on the operations of Emirates Airlines, saying the flights from the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria has commence immediately. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced this on Friday night, said the ban was lifted after the stringent conditions put by the Emirates Airlines against Nigeria […]
News

Covid-19: UK surpasses 60,000 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

    More than 60,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, official figures show. A further 414 were recorded on Thursday, taking the total to 60,113, reports the BBC. Two other ways of measuring deaths – where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate, and the number […]
News Top Stories

APC is on vacation – PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a vacation from leadership, attributing this to the spate of crises and destructions happening in the country.   PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in an interview shortly after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica