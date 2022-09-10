Senior citizens: UN experts seek partnership with FG to prioritise care

The United Nations Independent Experts has sought partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to prioritise care for older women. This was made known yesterday in Abuja when UN Independent Experts visited the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen. Tallen said senior citizens should not be left behind in order for them to enjoy their old age. The minister, who welcomed the UN team in company of the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Ali-yu Shinkafi, re-emphasised that the mission of the team is already part of the ministry’s mission, vision and mandates of the ministry.

She promised to work with the team on their laudable mandates; saying that our children have a lot to learn from the wisdom of the elders. She maintained that elderly people need our attention, care and love. Tallen disclosed that the problem faced in the society today is traced to the neglect of the elderly. Speaking earlier, Ms Claudia Mahler in company of her team, thanked the minister for receiving her team while requesting Nigeria to “put some importance on older women because they are vulnerable people in the society.”

