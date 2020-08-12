Senior oil workers embark on strike

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) in four Federal Government agencies and institutes have commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of their salaries in the last three months.

This is barely twenty -four hours after petroleum tanker drivers suspended a strike in Lagos.

According to statement by PENGASSAN’s National Public relations officer, Fortune Obi, the salaries are being withheld because of the workers refusal to enrol into the Federal Government’d mandatory platform, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The warning strike by PENGASSAN chapters will affect the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority, PPPRA, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, the Petroleum Training Institute- PTI and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

As at the time of this report neither the Ministry of Petroleum Resources nor the Ministry of Labour and Employment had reacted to the strike notice.

