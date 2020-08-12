News

Senior oil workers embark on strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) in four Federal Government agencies and institutes have commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of their salaries in the last three months.
This is barely twenty -four hours after petroleum tanker drivers suspended a strike in Lagos.
According to statement by PENGASSAN’s National Public relations officer, Fortune Obi, the salaries are being withheld because of the workers refusal to enrol into the Federal Government’d mandatory platform, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.
The warning strike by PENGASSAN chapters will affect the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority, PPPRA, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, the Petroleum Training Institute- PTI and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.
As at the time of this report neither the Ministry of Petroleum Resources nor the Ministry of Labour and Employment had reacted to the strike notice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chijioke Iremeka   A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective. According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress […]
News

Ohanaeze commiserates with Adebanjo over Fasanmi’s death

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

President General of Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend expressed deep sadness over the passing on of Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. In a condolence message he personally signed, which was released to journalists in Enugu, Nwodo commiserated with the chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Yoruba in general for […]
News Top Stories

Budget: FG releases N995.7bn for capital projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

DMO hands over N162.6bn Sukuk proceeds to Fashola   The Federal Government has released N995.665 billion for capital expenditure out of N1.347 trillion appropriated   in the revised 2020 budget.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a cheque of N162.667 billion realised from the 2020 Sukuk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: