Senior police officer abducted in Edo

Again, two travellers abducted in Osun

Armed men yesterday morning kidnapped a senior police officer, ASP Clement Amoko, with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo State Police Command.

The gunmen invaded Amoko’s house at Ogida Quarters in Benin and forced their way into his apartment. It was learnt that the officer’s abductors have since called family members for an undisclosed amount as ransom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Princewell Osaigbovo, said he could not confirm the story, but a reliable source told our correspondent that Amoko was kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday and that the command was deploying all within its means to rescue the officer. Meanwhile, two people were kidnapped on Saturday near Wasinmi on Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Osun State.

The gunmen attacked a Toyota Previa commercial bus with registration number Ondo KTP 331 RG at Egbu village, Ikire, and dispossessed the commuters of their valuables. They abducted the driver and one of the passengers. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo yesterday.

Opalola said that policemen had been deployed into the forest. She disclosed that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction. The PPRO promised that the victims would soon be rescued.

Though the identities of the suspect arrested were not disclosed, Opalola said investigations were ongoing. This occurred barely 24 hours after five abductees at Ajebamidele village in Obokun Local Government Area of the state were released.

Meanwhile, the PPRO, Opalola, said the three suspected kidnappers arrested in connection with the abduction of two commuters on Ibadan Expressway had been giving useful information to the police. She said the police engaged the criminals in a firefight which led to the arrest of three suspects.

Opalola explained that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had sent a strong reinforcement of Police Tactical units, Joint Task Force (JTF), local hunters, and vigilantes with the police teams on ground, to embark on a search-and-rescue operation

Like this: Like Loading...