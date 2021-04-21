News

Senior police officers withdrawn from EFCC – Report

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Indications emerged Tuesday night, that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, may have ordered the immediate withdrawal of senior officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
According to a report by online newspaper, The Cable, the withdrawal directive was sequel to operational needs of the Force.
It added that the personnel affected, are those that fall within the ranks of Superintendent of Police, and above.
The directive, the report claimed, was contained in a letter dated April 15, 2021 and addressed  to the chairman of the EFCC, Mr.  Abdulrasheed Bawa.
“I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to your agency.
“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force.
“You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10am for further instructions.
“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records”, the directive was said to have read.
Spokesperson for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for official response.

