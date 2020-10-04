News

Senior poly staff commend Abiodun for N40m intervention fund

The release of N40m intervention fund by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, for accreditation of some engineering courses in the institution has been described as a gesture that would standardise and promote engineering related courses.

 

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa said this during a meeting of the Conference of Ogun State Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (COGSSANIP) in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

Odemuyiwa stated that the uplift of ICT institutions by the present administration was to provide necessary facilities needed for them to enhance technical and vocational education, adding that welfare of the staff was at the frontline agenda.

 

Odemuyiwa, in a statement signed by his Press Officer, Mrs. Busayo Malaolu, advised them to look beyond students’ school fees as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), saying a lot of products could be commercialised through the school practical.

 

Speaking, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP), DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori, Mr. Segun Muritala, said that the governor’s intervention on accreditation of the Higher National Diploma (HND) Engineering programmes, such as Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering would be a blessing for intending youths who had interest in engineering courses, which would add more value to Nigeria’s economy.

