Sensitise farmers on global cap certifications, C’ttee tells FG

To end rejection of Nigeria’s agric products for export overseas, the committee set by the federal government has advised it to sensitise farmers and operators in agriculture value chain to adopt global cap certifications with the private sector.

The committee headed by Director, Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry, Suleman Audu, which presented its report yesterday to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, in Abuja also recom-mended to the ministry to put in place dedicated budget to fund the global GAP training, traceability and certification of farmers to enable their products qualify for exports, under the federal government’s initiative. The committee noted major concern such as food safety, technical barrier, and non-adherence to best practices and disregard to basic requirements as largely responsible for the rejection of our agro-exports abroad. Over the years, products from Nigeria have continued to face rejection at the global markets on accounts of non-conformity to global best practices.

The private sector, he stated, should be enabled by the federal government to develop QR Code Traceability Card for the registration of all the operators and their agricultural commodities, in order to enhance transparency, traceability and engender visibility and acceptability for exportable agro commodities.

“The federal government of Nigeria through FMITI should enable the Private Sector, to collaborate with all agencies involved in agro export activities, to create a one stop shop through the use of technology (Application Program Interface – API), to enhance ease of export,’’ Stating further that; “The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in collaboration with FMITI’s Commodities and Export Department (CED), should produce documents, jingles and offline promotional campaigns (prints, electronic and billboards) in major Nigerian languages.’’ Responding shortly after receiving the report, the minister commended the members of the committee for the time and efforts invested to complete the assignment. He said, “I urge you to keep it up as more assignments will be coming your way in the implementation of the recommendations.

