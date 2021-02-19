Sensitivity of defence, security sector abhors sectionalism, Group warns

…says exclusion breeds agitation, ethnic tension

Our Reporter

The world over, the complex and sensitive nature of defence and security architecture abhors sectional and political considerations in appointments of its management structure.

The above view was expressed by concerned Nigerians operating under the auspices of Conference of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts, in response to the deteriorating security situation in the country, occasioned by insurgency in the North East, armed banditry in the North West and parts of North Central, herders’ menace in the South West, as well as militancy in the South South.

According to the experts, the plural and multi-dimensional nature of Nigeria opens actions and policies of government – no matter how well-intentioned – to subjective scrutiny, based on which divide is driving the psychology of perception.

As a result, conscious efforts must be made by leaders to reflect the gamut of the country’s multi-ethnicity, with a view to liberalising the sense of worth, which is a necessary condition for peaceful co-existence.

This was as the experts drew parallels between the suffocating ethnic tension across the country and the perceived exclusion and marginalisation of some sections of the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in his governance approach.

In a statement, Friday, the experts opined the best place to begin to redress the balance, is within the Service Chiefs circle, where no officer of Igbo extraction was considered worthy of appointment by the President.

“As security experts with experience in contemporary security threats, we know that there is a socio-psycholigical aspect of security management, which responsive and responsible government’s the world over must take seriously,” the group said in the statement.

The experts enjoined leaders to pay attention to the needs of all sections of the polity, address concerns, and as much as possible, avoid the use of force, where dialogue is inevitable.

The statement reads: “Nigeria is a member of the comity of responsible nation’s, which must be governed based on its plurality and peculiarity, regardless of who is at the helms of affairs at any given point in time.

“We are aware that at the snap of a finger, the federal government was able to approach a Federal High Court in Abuja to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and accordingly, designated it a terrorist organisation.

“It is, however, curious that the same government has not deemed it appropriate to apply the same dose to marauding hersmen, who go about with AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons killing, maiming raping and causing destruction to property and livelihood.

“As experts, we are of the firm view that, in administering a plural society such as Nigeria, leaders must ensure that what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, for purposes of egalitarianism, justice and fairness.”

