Sep 28 campaigns kick-off: APC, PDP, others play waiting game on Campaign Councils

Three weeks to commencement of Presidential campaigns properly, the major political parties are yet to constitute their Campaign Councils. By the provisions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Presidential campaign would commence by September 28, just as 18 Presidential candidates would be expected to contest the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

However, four major political parties and their candidates are at the forefront of the contest. They are Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Democratic (NNPP) with Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso as the Presidential candidates respectively.

APC has appointed the Presidential Campaign Council Director General in the person of Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and Deputy Director General, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Also, the party has appointed three spokespersons for the PCC.

They are the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Mr. Dele Alake. The Presidential campaign Council was said to have released a compre-hensive list but the Media and Publicity office of the PCC distanced itself away from it. For the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, only the spokespersons have been released.

The Council named Senator Dino Melaye and Mr. Daniel Bwala as spokespersons. However, while New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) PCC named Hon. Abdulmumini Jubril as the spokesperson, the Labour Party was yet to name anybody.

Also the PDP and NNPP have not appointed the Director General of their Campaign Council. The PDP’s delay might not be unconnected to the crisis between the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and some governors of the party, who want the National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu out of office.

The Labour Party has the former Presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe as its Director General. Sources said Obi might name his spokesman and the campaign council after his tour abroad. He is expected back into the country by this week. According to an APC Chieftain: “The parties and their Presidential candidates are watching each other but APC is ahead of them.”

The chieftain said: “We have Director General, Deputy Director General and spokespersons. “However, we are hoping to release the comprehensive list before the campaign would start. “Our campaign list is extensive and would be all inclusive.

“All the concerns being insinuated would be taken care of by the time the list is out.” It would be recalled that it was alleged that the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are having a face-off for lack of inclusiveness. Another concern about the campaign is that only two out of the four major parties have Presidential Campaign Offices.

The parties are APC and PDP. LP and NNPP were yet to have Presidential Campaign Offices. But a member of National Consultative Front (NCfront) said that the Presidential campaign office of the LP was ready but they were just waiting for the return of the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

