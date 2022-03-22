Business

Seplat advocates technology for educational devt

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading indigenous energy company, and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), have awarded certificates to a total of 220 comprising 214 teachers and six chief inspectors of education in Edo and Delta states under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the progrmme, which is aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria, especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

Over the years, Seplat Energy had made significant impacts with critical initiatives focused on providing quality education for states of its operations and the country.

To consolidate its achievements on Sustainability Development Goal 4 for inclusive and equitable quality education, the company introduced STEP, a customized training programme for secondary school teachers.

STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).
The company introduced the STEAM model of learning to secondary schools in Delta and Edo states in order to promote creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education. Where STEAM are equal contributors to the process of learning.

In September 2021, the 220 certificate awardees from Delta and Edo States began their training with an initial five-day residential retreat. After that, they continued training via the E-Learning platform developed for the programme.

To commemorate the certificate presentation ceremony held on March 17, 2022, Seplat Energy hosted The Seplat JV Education Roundtable themed: Harnessing the Role of Technology In Nigeria’s Education Sector.

The STEP Certificate Awards Ceremony took place in Benin City, Edo State, alongside the Seplat Education Roundtable, which had educational experts and professionals in a highly engaging panel session. The keynote speaker for the day was Prof. Fabian Ajogwu SAN, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Seplat Energy.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, one of the special guests of honour, was ably represented by Mrs. Muna Onuzo-Adetona, a Special Adviser to the minister.

 

In his address, Prof. Ajogwu said: “Education is a collective responsibility. What Seplat Energy is doing is noble and commendable. It is supported by both Edo and Delta state governments. These states should be model states that should be emulated. Other corporates should also be invited to do the same. Spending on education gives us future returns than subsiding consumption.”

 

