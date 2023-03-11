News

Seplat CEO, Brown, steps down after court exparte order

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc., Roger Brown, has stepped down from his position. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seplat, Basil Omiyi, in a statement on Friday, also said the decision followed the ex parte order of Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, which restrained Brown from the everyday running and management of the company pending the determination of the suit filed against him by some aggrieved stakeholders of the company Omiyi said Seplat’s Chief Operation Officer, Samson Ezugworie, will continue to act as the CEO during the period that Brown is required to step back from his executive duties.

He stated that the oil company has been served the court processes and the ex parte order which restrained the Chief Executive Officer, from participating in the running of the Company for a period of 7 days. According to him, the court order was premised on allegations of unfair, prejudicial, and offensive acts by the Chairman, CEO and all of the Independent Non-Executive Directors of Seplat Energy. The aggrieved stakeholders accused Brown of racism, favouritism for expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of

