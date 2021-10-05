Business

Seplat commissions power project in Edo

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility at Oben Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State as part of the company’s continuous community development programmes.

 

The firm said the measure was in line with Seplat’s mandate to continue to do more for its host communities and ensure continuous value creation by Seplat to the people.

 

In his remarks, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, represented by Mr. Folorunsho Afolabi, Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, said: “The company has worked assiduously to put in place a reliable option for potentially uninterrupted 24-hours power supply to the Hospital for the long-term.

 

“To ensure a more sustainable constant power supply we continued with our plan to supply electricity to the hospital from our facility here in Oben.”

 

He added: “Seplat is therefore happy with this epoch-making commissioning ceremony. The project is designed to provide the Cottage Hospital uninterrupted power supply directly from our Oben new Field Logistics Base and thus enable the hospital to provide adequate health care services to Oben Field Communities of Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obozogbe N’Ugu and its environs.”

 

Seplat had earlier ensured reconnection of the Hospital to the national grid in addition to providing power generating sets to the hospital.

 

The company overhauled the generating sets at the hospital as back-up to power supply and provided diesel regularly to power the generating sets.

 

The Seplat CEO, who lauded the people of Oben for their cooperation and partnership over the years, stressed that “this represents another milestone with regards to our company’s unwavering commitment to adding positive value to the lives of inhabitants of our host communities.”

 

Brown harped on the company’s resolve to adding value to the community, as it has commenced the renovation of the doctor’s quarters of the Oben Cottage hospital, of which it had, in the past, renovated the cottage hospital itself.

