‘Seplat committed to just, affordable energy transition’

Seplat Energy Plc, leading Nigerian energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, says its commitment to a just and affordable energy transition is unwavering. The energy company maintains that its ANOH and upgraded Sapele gas projects could fuel another 2000 megawatts of electricity by 2024, thus displacing the wide use of diesel/petrol generators for electricity as well as the use of biomass as cooking fuel.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, said this during his keynote at the opening ceremony of the 40th Annual International Conference & Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) held in Lagos on Tuesday. The conference is themed: “Global Energy Transition and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts and Opportunities.”

Mr. Brown said for Seplat Energy, “using gas to provide more affordable and reliable energy will boost Nigeria’s economy; drive development; create jobs and prosperity; reduce emissions from diesel usage; support future renewable deployment; and enable a just and affordable energy transition.” Seplat Energy currently operates 300MMscfd, which is enough to power more than 1GW per day; and strongly believes that the country needs to utilise gas to displace 20GW diesel/petrol generators, as well as the use of biomass as cooking fuel.

Beyond displacement, however, Seplat Energy believes that increased gas production and penetration in Nigeria presents huge opportunity for the Nigerian state and people. Brown said: “The global quest to reach net zero emissions means energy companies must start to shift away from a heavy reliance on fossil fuels and invest in lower carbon alternatives. Banks are also facing their own pressure to cut back on fossil fuel investments and have started to pull back from financing the industry.”

“Global demand for fossil fuels is forecast to decline significantly in the long term but they will still be relevant in meeting the energy demand, particularly with a growing world population expected to reach 10bn by 2050+. The importance of gas as a transition fuel (main baseload for electricity generation) in energy-deprived countries like Nigeria ensures demand remains substantial.

 

