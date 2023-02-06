Seplat: Delighting investors with sustained topline figures

Seplat’s share price rose by 52.47 per cent in 12 months. Amidst the rising price of crude and refined petroleum, oil companies worldwide are making higher profits and shareholders of these companies are benefitting as well. In Nigeria, despite infrastructure challenges, pipeline leaks and oil theft, which squeezed Nigeria’s output in 2022, year, the Oil and Gas Index on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has continued to outperform other indices. Seplat Energy Plc, an indigenous oil and gas company and an upstream player, traded at 1,325.00 on Friday February 3, 2022, increasing 113.00 or 9.32 per cent since the previous trading session. Looking back, over the last four weeks, Seplat gained 20.45 per cent. Over the last 12 months, its price rose by 52.47 per cent.

Stock performance

The current share price of Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) is N1,325.00. Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of N1,100.00 and has since gained 20.5 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 15th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Seplat Petroleum Development Co. is the 95th most traded stock on the NGX over the past three months (Nov 4, 2022 – Feb 3, 2023). SEPLAT has traded a total volume of 4.66 million shares— in 1,293 deals—valued at N5.19 billion over the period, with an average of 74,008 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.02 million was achieved on December 30, and a low of 20 on January 26, for the same period.

Forecast

Looking ahead, we forecast Seplat to be priced at 1,078.33 by the end of this quarter and at 1,015.85 in one year, according to Trading Economics global macro models projections and analysts expectations.

Financials

Seplat Energy Plc unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 90.3 per cent to N77.5billiin from N38.6billion year-on-year. The company also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N154billion from N64.9bn year-on-year, rising by 124.7 per cent. The energy company’s also grew its revenue by 34.4 percent to N258.7billion from N182.7billion year-on-year; as its gross profit soars to N118.5billion from N58.1billion year-on-year, rising by 93.5 per cent.

Dividend

Seplat Energy paid Q3 dividend of 2.5 cents per share, taking 9M 2022 total to 7.5 cents pershare ($44.1 million paid in the period). In its operations, Seplat Energy demonstrated a strong safety record, which extended to 30.5 million hours without lost-time injury at Seplat Energy-operated assets; eight wells completed, another seven wells to be drilled in Q4 (currently drilling four wells); and the Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline commenced commercial operations in August, with 700 kbbls lifted in October. Read also:GTCO reports Q3 pre-tax profit of N169.7billion.

Financial highlights

Revenue went up 34.4 per cent to $618.6 million ($678.9 million including underlift), driven by higher realised oil prices of $108.25/bbl. EBITDA was up 27per cent to $337.9 million (adjusted for non-cash items). It reported strong cash generation of $368.1 million, capex of $110.3 million. Strong balance sheet with $304.8 million cash at bank, net debt of $452.2 million. Production opex of $9.3/boe. Average realised gas pricing sustained at $2.80/Mscf despite pricing pressure on domestic gas delivery obligation. Received $13.4 million out of a total of $55 million in accordance with Ubima divestment agreement. Q3 dividend of US2.5 cents per share, taking 9M 2022 total to 7.5 cents per share ($44.1 million paid in the period).

Operational highlights

Strong safety record extended to 30.5 million hours without lost-time injury at Seplat Energy- operated assets. Volumes of 43,337 boepd, impacted by oil theft and outages of key infrastructure. Amukpe- Escravos Pipeline commenced commercial operations in August, 700 kbbls lifted in October. Eight wells completed, another seven wells to be drilled in Q4 (currently drilling four wells). Full-year guidance adjusted downwards to 40-44 kboepd owing to pipeline and export terminal outages, which were materially worse in Q3; capex maintained at $160 million, capex per well lower due to improved drilling performance. Update on proposed acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) Seplat Energy reiterates that the Sales & Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on 25 February 2022 to acquire Exxon’s shallow water operations in Nigeria, MPNU, remains valid. The company remains confident that the proposed acquisition will be brought to a successful conclusion in accordance with the law.

Q3 corporate updates

Provisional applications to the NUPRC (Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) for the voluntary Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) conversion of operated Oil Mining Leases Successfully refinanced existing $350m RCF due September 2023 with a new three-year $350 RCF due April 2026. Seplat West (OMLs 4, 38 &41) awarded ISO 55001 (Asset Management), a first for an African E&P company. Commenting on the results, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Despite an unusually challenging quarter for the Nigerian oil and gas industry, with key export routes being unavailable because of force majeure, we have demonstrated that we have a resilient business. “The Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline has been operational since August and we have had our first oil export this month. The Trans Forcados Pipeline has now resumed operations and we continue to increase our use of alternative export routes, giving us confidence that the final quarter of the year will show some improvement in volumes. “We are working closely with all the relevant stakeholders on our transformational acquisition of MPNU and remain confident that the proposed acquisition will be brought to a successful conclusion in accordance with the law. The acquisition will add significant reserves and production capacity that will strongly reinforce Seplat Energy’s position as Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil and gas producer.”

Last line

Seplat Energy PLC, formerly Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, is a Nigeria-based company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. Its segment is the exploration, development and production of oil and gas related projects located in Nigeria. Its portfolio consists of approximately seven oil and gas blocks in the prolific Niger Delta region of Nigeria, including oil mining lease (OML) 4, 38 and 41, OPL 283 (Pillar), OML 53, OML 55, OML 40, and Ubima. It has a working interest in OMLs 4, 38 and 41, which are located in Edo and Delta States onshore Nigeria. Its OML OML 55 covers an area of approximately 840 kilometer (km) and is located in the offshore areas in the south eastern Niger Delta. It has a nonoperated working interest in the Umuseti/Igbuku Marginal Field Area of OML 56. Its OML 40 licence lies onshore within the Niger Delta, approximately 65 km northwest of Warri and covers an area of 498 (km). Its OML 53, which covers an area of approximately 1,585 km.

