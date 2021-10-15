News

SEPLAT, Delta community train, empower members with starter packs

The Sapele Okpe community in conjunction with SEPLAT has trained members of the community in various vocational skills and empowered the participants with starter packs. The skill acquisition programme, which began some months ago in various trades such as catering, welding and fabrication, aluminum work, wood work, fashion and design, piggery ended yesterday with starter kits distributed to the trainees based on the various skills.

The Chairman of Sapele/Okpe Community, Dr. Patrick Akamovba said that the programme was organised with the objective of assisting the youths to be independent and employers of labour. “It is a rare privilege to be among the beneficiaries; the programme is to assist people to get out of poverty and start a business with the starter packs and cash that they have received,” he said, adding that the programme since inception had been able to touch many lives positively through the support of SEPLAT.”

